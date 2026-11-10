‘Suspicion, however grave, cannot substitute proof’: J&K court acquits two Baramulla youth after six years in UAPA case

A Special Court designated under the UAPA at Sopore has acquitted two Baramulla youth and ordered their release after they spent nearly six years in custody, if not required to be detained for any other case.

The two arrested youth, Huzaif Firdous Bhat of Choora, Sopore in Baramulla and Ajaz Ahmad Khan of Najibhat, Kreeri in Baramulla were arrested in a case of alleged recovery of two hand grenades, 100 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) letter-pad from a vehicle in Baramulla in September 2020.

The court said the prosecution has failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the seized arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the duo and pointed out the evidence suffers from material inconsistencies and infirmities to base a conviction upon it.

In his 71-page judgment, Special Judge Feroz Ahmad Khan observed , “The prosecution has not established through cogent and dependable evidence that the arms and ammunition produced before the court were recovered from the conscious possession of the accused in the manner alleged,” the court observed.

It further observed that once the alleged recovery itself becomes doubtful, “the foundation for the offences under Sections 18 and 23 UAPA and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act is substantially weakened.

Likewise, the allegation under Section 39 UAPA requires reliable evidence demonstrating intentional support or assistance to the terrorist organisation.