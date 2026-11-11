Ahead of 2027 polls, Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) joins hands with farmer, Panthic groups

CHANDIGARH: With just less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, and a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) reiterated that it would not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal or its breakaway factions, the party’s representatives today joined several farmer unions, Panthic organisations, ex-servicemen’s bodies, trade groups and pensioners’ associations to form a common political platform, Sanyukt Punjab Morcha, in Ludhiana.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), United Akali Dal, Begampura Khalsa Raj Party, Sant Samaj, Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Fateh), Kisan Union Khosa, NREGA Workers’ Front, ex-servicemen’s organisations and pensioners’ bodies.

A nine-member committee consisting of Bhai Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, Gobind Singh Longowal, Gurinder Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Ferozepur, Jugraj Singh Tallewal, Shamsher Singh Assi, Nirbhai Singh Dhudike and Dr Darshan Pal was constituted to reach out to other Panthic organisations, farmer unions, labour groups, Sant Samaj and public organisations across Punjab.

It will announce the issues for the proposed agitation and the organisational structure of the morcha on November 23. It was also decided that no member of the morcha’s presidium or any member of their family would contest the elections.

The alliance has announced its intention to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together and launch joint agitations over issues concerning the state.