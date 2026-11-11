Akal Takht bars two ragis from performing kirtan for a month over social media spat

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has barred the kirtan jathas (troupes of Sikh devotional singers) of Jagjit Singh Babeeha and Kulwinder Singh Kharrar from performing prayers (Gurbani kirtan) before congregations (sangat) for a month, from November 13 to December 12, 2026, and directed them to undergo Gurmat training following an alleged public spat between the two ragis on social media and violations of Sikh religious conduct.

The decision was taken on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj following an ongoing dispute between the two groups in recent days and repeated complaints received from community members at the Secretariat of Akal Takht.

According to an order issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat, both ragis have been directed to spend the one-month period acquiring knowledge of Sikh traditions, Sikh Rehat Maryada and Gurmat Sangeet.

Jagjit Singh Babeeha will attend the Shaheed Sikh Missionary College in Amritsar, while Kulwinder Singh Kharrar will attend the Gurmat Sangeet Academy in Anandpur Sahib.