Cabinet clears Rs 3,230 crore Yuge Yugeen Museum, Rs 62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy for Rabi season

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a series of major decisions spanning cultural heritage, agriculture and entrepreneurship, including the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum at historic North & South Blocks with an estimated cost of Rs 3,230 crore, a Rs 62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy for the Rabi season 2026-27 and the extension of combined credit guarantee support of over Rs 9,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and Stand-Up India scheme until March 31, 2031.

Announcing the decisions after the Cabinet meeting, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum would be one of the world’s largest museums, with a total area exceeding one lakh square metres and the capacity to accommodate nearly 30,000 visitors daily.

The museum will be developed by the Ministry of Culture through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block buildings in the national capital. The project aims to transform the iconic government buildings into a major cultural institution showcasing India’s civilisational journey, heritage, diversity and historical continuity.

First announced by Prime Minister Modi at the International Museum Expo in May 2023, the ambitious project was subsequently highlighted during the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam in July 2023.

Envisioned as a celebration of India’s civilisational history, the museum will bring together the country’s rich cultural traditions and historical legacy under one roof.