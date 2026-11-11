Centre overhauls visa regime, cuts categories from 13 to 9 to ease entry for foreigners

NEW DELHI: The Centre has overhauled India’s visa regime, reducing the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23, in a bid to simplify entry procedures and attract more foreign tourists, medical travellers, students, investors and business professionals.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which announced the changes in 2026, has also reduced the number of fields in visa application forms by 65-70 per cent across all 23 sub-categories, significantly cutting down the information applicants need to furnish.

The revised framework seeks to eliminate overlapping provisions, make visa selection more straightforward and facilitate legitimate foreign travel to India for tourism, healthcare, education, research and business.

Noting that the latest exercise follows an earlier rationalisation in October 2025, when the government reduced the number of main visa categories from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49, officials in the MHA said the changes were undertaken after studying visa systems in developed countries and global practices.

“One of the key changes is the renaming of the erstwhile Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa, reflecting a wider range of activities permitted under the category. The new Visitor Visa has been divided into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2,” he said.

The nine categories include Business Visa, Diplomatic Visa, Work Visa, Journalist Visa, Medical Visa, Official Visa, Student Visa, Visitor Visa and Miscellaneous Visa.

According to the officials, the V-1 visa, valid for 30 days with multiple entries, will cover short-term visits, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft, while the V-2 visa will cater to longer visits, with validity of one, five or 10 years, depending on eligibility. It will also cover mountaineering, for which a six-month multiple-entry visa will be issued, he added.