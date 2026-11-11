Chhattisgarh eases RTE admission norms to ensure 25% quota seats are filled

RAIPUR: In a policy shift, the Chhattisgarh government has overhauled admission guidelines under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to ensure that 25% of seats reserved for economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in private schools do not go vacant.

Under the newly issued directives, the strict condition requiring students to live strictly within the school's immediate "neighbourhood limits" has been replaced with a tiered priority system.

Previously, private schools often left reserved quota seats vacant by citing a lack of eligible applicants living within the prescribed local boundary. Under the revised framework, neighbourhood criteria will act strictly as an order of priority rather than a mandatory disqualification barrier.

If an insufficient number of applications are received from within the designated zone, schools are now required to fill the remaining quota by admitting eligible children residing beyond the specified perimeter.

Classes 1 to 5: First priority will be given to eligible children residing within a 0 to 1-km radius of the school.

Classes 6 to 8: First priority will be accorded to students living within a 0 to 3-km radius.

Unfilled/Vacant Seats: If seats remain unfilled after accommodating neighbourhood applicants, eligible students living beyond the 1 to 3-km limits will be admitted to ensure the full 25% quota is utilised.