Delhi's extreme pollution readings fall outside CPCB's 2015 data validation framework

The issue came into focus amid reports that 45 of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations recorded missing hourly readings for at least one pollutant, with experts flagging data gaps as PM2.5 concentrations approached 1,000 µg/m³.

Explaining the apparent data gaps, a Ministry source told ANI that the readings were available but were not being used in the AQI calculation.

"It is not that the data is missing. We have the data. However, that data is not used in the calculation," the source said.

"Those data missing bands that you see on CPCB, we have the complete data. However, that data is not used in the calculation," the source added.

On the need to revise the methodology, another source told ANI that internal discussions were underway, with two or three scientists already examining the issue. However, no external expert group had officially been constituted to review the framework.

"What I know is that internally, two-three scientists are already working on this," the source said.

"Officially, as of now, no external expert group, like the one formed in 2015, has been constituted," the source added, arguing that an expert group should be set up to examine the issue.

"It is the right time, rather high time. It is a late thing. This should have been revised two-three years ago. If they had revised it and incorporated everything properly, these issues would not have arisen," the source said.

The source also questioned the continued use of the old methodology despite investments in monitoring infrastructure.

"They are increasing the number of instruments, replacing the instruments, but the actual methodology is still the same old outdated methodology. The instruments have changed, but the methodology has not changed," the source said.