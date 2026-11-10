AQI differences with private apps due to methodology, not under-reporting: CPCB

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday attributed differences between AQI readings on private apps and its platform to variations in pollutant measurement and calculation methodologies, rejecting allegations of under-reporting.

In a statement posted on X, the board responded to media reports questioning its AQI reporting during and after Diwali, particularly over the capping of readings at 500, data gaps at some monitoring stations in Delhi and discrepancies with private platforms.

The CPCB said private apps may report higher AQI during brief pollution spikes when hourly readings rise sharply. However, when pollution levels decline, these platforms may show lower readings than the National Air Quality Index (NAQI), which factors in pollutant exposure over the preceding 24 hours.