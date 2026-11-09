Delhi AQI data under scrutiny as monitoring stations go offline amid peak Diwali pollution

Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, but the severity of the pollution was likely worse than official figures suggested, as several monitoring stations went offline on Sunday night during the peak period of firecracker use in the Capital, raising questions over the reliability of the air quality monitoring exercise.

AQI (air quality index) readings published by private agencies painted a considerably worse picture than official figures, with most parts of Delhi-NCR reporting extremely hazardous pollution levels, prompting experts to question the government's data.

Experts tracking the figures in real time said key monitoring stations stopped reporting readings during the night, when pollution levels surged as Supreme Court-mandated restrictions on the use of fireworks were flouted. They also flagged significant discrepancies between readings reported by government and private monitoring agencies.

Expressing concern over the absence of credible official data during the worst period of pollution, Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said the monitoring network's failure to provide real-time readings was inexplicable despite substantial public investment in its establishment and maintenance.

"When substantial public funds have been invested in establishing Delhi-NCR's air quality monitoring network — the densest in the country — backed by active operation and maintenance contracts, a data eclipse precisely during peak Diwali pollution is inexplicable," she said.

She said real-time data should have driven targeted public health advisories and calibrated emergency responses.

"While the severity of exposure is evident on the ground, credible official data is needed for institutional accountability, public awareness and mitigation. Losing data does not reduce the public health emergency," Roychowdhury said.