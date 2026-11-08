From Burari to Lutyens’ Delhi, crackers ring out despite firecracker curbs

Despite restrictions, several parts of Delhi continued to witness cracker-bursting till late Sunday as people celebrated Diwali, with reports of fireworks bursting in areas including Pitampura, Burari, Mayur Vihar and the posh Lutyens' Delhi.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had appealed to people to comply with the Supreme Court's directions on the sale and use of green firecrackers.

The district magistrate (East), in an order, permitted the bursting of green firecrackers only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm.

Residents reported the use of firecrackers in outer Delhi's Pitampura and Burari, with the intensity particularly high in Burari.

Similar reports came from Mayur Vihar, while people in the Bishambardas Marg area and Lutyens' Delhi said fireworks continued, although the intensity had reduced slightly as the day wore on.

A local reported cracker-bursting to be non-stop in the Jangpura area. Lound sounds were heard across sectors of Rohini till way past permissible time.