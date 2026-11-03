‘Everything is available in shops’: SC flags open sale of firecrackers in Delhi, asks Centre to ensure compliance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday flagged reports of firecrackers being sold openly in Delhi markets despite restrictions imposed by it and asked the Centre to take steps to ensure strict compliance with its orders.

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale drew the attention of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to a newspaper report which purportedly showed different varieties of firecrackers being sold in the national capital despite the court's directions.

"In today's report, there's a photograph... they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the shops. Please look into it," the Bench told Bhati. "They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code or no QR code, everything is available. Please take note of it," Justice Sundresh said.

The court's observation came days after it permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, subject to strict conditions.

In its October 29 order, made available on Monday, the Bench allowed firecrackers to be burst only between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8.

The Bench said a blanket ban on firecrackers might be the ideal solution but the court lacked adequate data to determine whether a complete prohibition would be the most effective way to address pollution caused by their use.

"Though imposition of a blanket ban seems to be the ideal solution, we are of the opinion that this court, at this point in time, is short of adequate data to decide whether or not a complete ban would be the best solution to solve the problem of environmental pollution caused by bursting firecrackers," it said.

The court has previously expressed concern over the failure of authorities to implement its directions and enforce measures to curb the use of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region.