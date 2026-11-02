SC permits green crackers in Delhi-NCR for festivities on Nov 7-8, says no bursting within 300m of silence zones

NEW DELHI: For festivities in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Monday in its interim order permitted bursting of green firecrackers on November 7 and 8, 2026, with strict conditions to protect hospitals, old-age homes and silence zones.
The bench of the apex court said bursting of only green firecrackers certified by NEERI and PESO will be allowed in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8. It also made it clear that no firecrackers are to be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, old-age homes and other notified silence zones and this order has to be strictly complied with by everyone.
These interim directions were passed after considering the submissions regarding air pollution concerns in Delhi-NCR and right of people to celebrate festivals. Court said festival celebration must not become health hazard for others, especially those in hospitals.
The Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale has allowed fireworks only during two time slots on both days: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. The complete ban on firecrackers across Delhi-NCR will come back into force from November 9.
"No firecrackers shall be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones. These areas, along with educational institutions, will be declared No-Cracker Zones and appropriately marked and publicised," said the Supreme Court.
The bench said enforcement agencies must ensure only green firecrackers with QR codes and having low emission and low decibel are sold and burst. It said sale beyond permitted time slots will be illegal.
The court said Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, Haryana Police and concerned district administrations in NCR shall ensure strict compliance of its directions and ensure no banned firecrackers including joint crackers, ladi crackers and imported crackers are sold or burst.
The Supreme Court further clarified that bursting causes severe distress to patients, elderly and students. It said violation will attract action under Noise Pollution Rules and Environment Protection Act.
The Bench also said bursting shall be allowed only during fixed time slots to be notified by concerned state governments and pollution control boards, and authorities must carry out extensive public awareness drive about green crackers and silence zones.
The apex court had earlier imposed blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to severe air pollution, but after representation from traders, public and considering availability of green firecrackers with 30 percent less emission, it decided to permit limited bursting for two days.
The bench passed these directions after hearing a batch of pleas seeking appropriate directions and orders against bursting of firecrackers, keeping in view the increasing level of pollution across Delhi-NCR.