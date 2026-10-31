Haryana bans firecrackers in NCR districts, restricts use to green crackers elsewhere

CHANDIGARH: With few days left for Diwali, the Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in the districts of the state that fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), while only green crackers are permitted in other districts.
It has now asked the respective district administrations in non-NCR districts also to enforce the order “in letter and spirit”, as e-commerce platforms have been barred from accepting online orders or completing sales in these districts.
In a letter issued on October 27 by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and its regional officers in non-NCR districts, the board forwarded an order issued by the Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department dated October 9, 2025.
The order reads, “Whereas, the Government of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department has issued directions dated February 28, 2025, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, imposing a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in districts falling in the NCR area of the state of Haryana throughout the year.”
“Whereas it is known to all that air pollution causes serious environmental risks with adverse effects on the health of people, particularly vulnerable sections of the population like children, the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory and heart diseases, etc.,” it stated.
The orders follow the Supreme Court’s direction dated January 17, 2025, in the MC Mehta case, which asked Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to impose a perpetual ban similar to Delhi’s.
The orders note that firecrackers release metal particles, toxins and harmful chemicals and raise PM2.5 and PM10 levels, and that pollution in and around the NCR peaks between October and January.
The order notes that several experts' comments and other reports related to air pollution, discussed during the court hearing before the apex court in the above-mentioned CWP, indicated that during the winter months, specifically from October to January, air pollution in and around the NCR and non-NCR areas of the state of Haryana is at its peak.
It has also been observed that various episodic events occurring during the winter months aggravate air pollution levels in the state of Haryana, specifically in the districts surrounding the National Capital Territory of India.
The respective Deputy Commissioners, district police chiefs and HSPCB regional officers have been directed to create public awareness about the ban and ensure compliance. Violators are liable for penalties under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
In non-NCR districts, the manufacture, sale and use of joined crackers, known as series crackers or laris, are banned, along with all firecrackers other than green crackers. Barium salts in fireworks are barred throughout the year. E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon have been barred from accepting online orders or completing sales in these districts.
Even green crackers face time restrictions. On Diwali and festivals such as Gurpurab, they can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.
On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the window is from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.