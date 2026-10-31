Haryana bans firecrackers in NCR districts, restricts use to green crackers elsewhere

CHANDIGARH: With few days left for Diwali, the Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in the districts of the state that fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), while only green crackers are permitted in other districts.

It has now asked the respective district administrations in non-NCR districts also to enforce the order “in letter and spirit”, as e-commerce platforms have been barred from accepting online orders or completing sales in these districts.

In a letter issued on October 27 by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and its regional officers in non-NCR districts, the board forwarded an order issued by the Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department dated October 9, 2025.

The order reads, “Whereas, the Government of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department has issued directions dated February 28, 2025, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, imposing a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in districts falling in the NCR area of the state of Haryana throughout the year.”

“Whereas it is known to all that air pollution causes serious environmental risks with adverse effects on the health of people, particularly vulnerable sections of the population like children, the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory and heart diseases, etc.,” it stated.