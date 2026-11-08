Delhi chokes on Diwali smog as AQI turns 'severe' at 20 monitoring stations

A thick blanket of smog enveloped Delhi on Diwali night as firecracker emissions pushed air quality into the 'severe' category at 20 monitoring stations, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 371 at 10 pm.

The haze intensified as the evening progressed, with smoke from firecrackers hanging over roads and residential neighbourhoods, reducing visibility and leaving a strong smell of burnt crackers in the air. Residents in several parts of the capital also reported breathing difficulties.

Despite restrictions on firecracker use, fireworks continued across several parts of the city on Sunday evening, with reports emerging from Pitampura, Burari, Mayur Vihar and areas of Lutyens' Delhi.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had urged residents to adhere to the Supreme Court's directions on the sale and use of green firecrackers. An order issued by the District Magistrate (East) permitted their use only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm.

Residents reported intense firecracker bursting in Pitampura and Burari, particularly in the latter, while similar activity was reported from Mayur Vihar, Bishambardas Marg and parts of Lutyens' Delhi. The intensity had, however, eased slightly in some areas.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded air quality at 10 pm, 20 registered 'severe' AQI, 33 recorded 'very poor' levels and six reported 'poor' air quality.

Sonia Vihar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 463, followed by Jahangirpuri at 450. Burari, Alipur and Punjabi Bagh were among the other areas reporting high pollution levels. Sonia Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Burari, Okhla and Rohini remained in the 'severe' category throughout the day.

The city's AQI had stood at 371 at 7 pm, close to the threshold for the 'severe' category, as firecracker bursting gathered pace from around 5-6 pm. While much of Delhi's roads remained relatively deserted during the day, celebrations intensified after sunset, with smoke accumulating over several neighbourhoods.