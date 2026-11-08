India basks in Diwali fervour, but Delhi's smog casts a shadow over celebrations

From homes illuminated with strings of lights and flickering diyas to firecrackers lighting up the night sky, India marked Diwali on Sunday with traditional fervour, as people across the country came together to celebrate the festival of lights.
After days of bustling markets and last-minute shopping, homes and streets wore a festive look, with families exchanging greetings, offering prayers and lighting lamps to mark the occasion. However, the celebrations also brought renewed concerns over air pollution in the national capital, where the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, an area once affected by Left-Wing Extremism but now witnessing development following the decline of Naxalism.
"Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday morning.
He said he was visiting the region to honour the sacrifices and dedication of security personnel.
"I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation," he said.
On Saturday, the prime minister had extended Diwali greetings to the people, wishing them peace, prosperity and happiness. He also reiterated his tradition of celebrating the festival with soldiers.
Modi, along with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, later called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings.
The festive spirit also found expression in political messages across the country. Modi praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for spending Diwali with drought-hit farmers in Nagpur. Fadnavis said bringing smiles to the faces of distressed farmers was the true meaning of Diwali for him.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi offered a glimpse into her family's Diwali celebrations from the past through a video shared on Instagram.
Sitting in the garden of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi's residence at 1, Safdarjung Road, alongside daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia reminisced about the festivities during their years at the house.
Recalling the decorations, she spoke about the Ganesh statue at the entrance, diyas lining the pathways and lamps placed on the rooftop. She also remembered the enthusiasm with which people burst firecrackers in those days, saying she particularly liked the 'phuljhadi'.
Priyanka recalled how her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, would take the family to Old Delhi to shop for firecrackers. Sonia also spoke about the family's tradition of preparing Kashmiri food during festivals and fondly remembered the blue skies and pleasant weather that accompanied Diwali celebrations in those years.
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the occasion with prayers at the Hanumangarhi and Ram temples in Ayodhya. He was welcomed by saints and priests at Hanumangarhi amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" before proceeding to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended Diwali greetings to people in the Union Territory and elsewhere in the country and abroad.
Srinagar's iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk became a focal point of celebrations as thousands of lamps illuminated the landmark. Tourists and locals gathered around the Clock Tower to light diyas, while members of the Hindu and Muslim communities joined the festivities.
"We are delighted to celebrate Diwali in Kashmir. The atmosphere is great," said Ankush Chatterjee, a tourist from Kolkata.
Delhi celebrations amid pollution concerns
In the national capital, Diwali celebrations unfolded under the watch of the Delhi Police, which stepped up security and surveillance to ensure compliance with restrictions on firecracker use.
Police teams were deployed across crowded markets, residential neighbourhoods and other vulnerable areas, while the fire department activated an extensive emergency response plan to deal with possible fire incidents.
Only certified green firecrackers were permitted, with the prescribed bursting windows set between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm, in accordance with Supreme Court directions.
However, the festivities came against the backdrop of worsening air quality. Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Sunday, placing it in the 'very poor' category, as a thick layer of smog enveloped the city and reduced visibility.
Air quality was expected to deteriorate further on Monday, with firecracker emissions adding to vehicular pollution and the seasonal impact of stubble burning. The forecast indicated that the city's air could slip into the 'severe' category.
As millions across the country celebrated the festival with lights, prayers and family gatherings, Delhi's pollution crisis once again cast a shadow over the festivities.
(With inputs from PTI)