India basks in Diwali fervour, but Delhi's smog casts a shadow over celebrations

From homes illuminated with strings of lights and flickering diyas to firecrackers lighting up the night sky, India marked Diwali on Sunday with traditional fervour, as people across the country came together to celebrate the festival of lights.

After days of bustling markets and last-minute shopping, homes and streets wore a festive look, with families exchanging greetings, offering prayers and lighting lamps to mark the occasion. However, the celebrations also brought renewed concerns over air pollution in the national capital, where the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, an area once affected by Left-Wing Extremism but now witnessing development following the decline of Naxalism.

"Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

He said he was visiting the region to honour the sacrifices and dedication of security personnel.

"I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation," he said.