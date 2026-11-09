Delhi releases missing Diwali-night data; PM2.5 levels cross 3,700, over 60 times national standard

Nearly a day after air quality readings went missing from several monitoring stations in the national capital on Diwali night, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday released the missing data, revealing that concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) had soared to 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at one of the locations.

The readings, released around 8 pm, showed that PM2.5 concentrations at several monitoring stations had crossed 2,000 µg/m³ in the early hours of Monday, exceeding the national 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m³ by more than 60 times at the worst-affected location.

Mundka recorded the highest concentration of 3,744 µg/m³ at 2 am, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which registered 3,023 µg/m³ at 4 am. The NSUT West Campus station recorded 3,008 µg/m³ at 5 am. Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar and Wazirpur were among the other locations where concentrations exceeded 2,000 µg/m³.

11 DPCC monitoring stations recorded PM2.5 concentrations above 2,000 µg/m³. All 125 station-hour readings missing from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) records were above 1,000 µg/m³ in the DPCC data. The highest reading available in the CPCB records for the night was 1,000 µg/m³.

The release comes amid questions over the availability of pollution data during the hours when the city's air quality deteriorated sharply following Diwali celebrations.