Post-Diwali smog chokes north India; Delhi records highest post-festival AQI in five years

A thick blanket of smog engulfed large parts of north India on Monday, a day after Diwali celebrations, with air quality deteriorating sharply across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh as firecracker emissions added to the pollution burden.

Delhi recorded its highest post-Diwali air pollution level in five years, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 371 at 10 am on Monday, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

The reading was marginally lower than Sunday's average AQI of 376, which made it the capital's most polluted Diwali in five years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Of the 51 monitoring stations in Delhi that reported data on Monday morning, 14 recorded 'severe' air quality, while 33 were in the 'very poor' category and four in the 'poor' category. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 439. The overall reading stood at 370 at 8 am.

According to CPCB data, Delhi's average AQI on Diwali was 376, compared with 382 in 2021, the previous highest for the festival day since then.

However, real-time readings on the AQI.in platform painted a more alarming picture, with Delhi's AQI reportedly soaring to 2,283 after Diwali celebrations on Sunday. Six other Indian cities also recorded readings above 1,000 at 9 pm, according to the platform. On Monday morning, the platform recorded Delhi's AQI at 637, categorising the air quality as 'hazardous'.

According to IQAir, the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Delhi stood at 170 micrograms per cubic metre, around 34 times the World Health Organisation's annual guideline value.

The national capital also recorded elevated levels of other pollutants. PM10 concentration stood at 126 micrograms per cubic metre, while ozone was recorded at 31, nitrogen dioxide at 44.6 and sulphur dioxide at 32. Carbon monoxide levels stood at 1,461.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, poses significant health risks, particularly to people with respiratory conditions, children and the elderly. IQAir's dashboard also carried an air quality alert for Delhi, based on data from 32 monitoring stations provided by 12 contributors.