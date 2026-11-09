Gurugram wakes up to ‘very poor’ air after Diwali, AQI at 307

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram emerged as the second most polluted major city in India on Monday morning, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 307, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, following Diwali celebrations. It was behind only Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, according to IQAir’s live air quality ranking between 7 am and 8 am.

Prayagraj topped the ranking with an AQI of around 325, followed by Asansol (275), Varanasi (255), and Noida and Delhi (around 250 each). Gurugram’s air quality was thus worse than that of the national capital during the period.

At the Vikas Sadan monitoring station, operated by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the PM2.5 level stood at 105.9 µg/m³ at 7.30 am, equivalent to an AQI of around 252 in the ‘poor’ category. The morning temperature was around 22°C, with a smoky haze over the city.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin on Sunday, Diwali day, had recorded Gurugram’s AQI at 288, in the ‘poor’ category. The figure was the 24-hour average recorded until 4 pm, with PM2.5 being the prominent pollutant.

Faridabad also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 291. Both PM2.5 and PM10 were the prominent pollutants. While both cities were close to the 300 mark, beyond which the ‘very poor’ category begins, Ballabgarh in Faridabad district recorded an AQI of 398, the highest in the bulletin, bringing it close to the ‘severe’ category.

Elsewhere in the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi recorded an AQI of 376 and Ghaziabad 344, both in the ‘very poor’ category, while Noida recorded 318.