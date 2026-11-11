Diljit concert, Gwalior court among targets of threats linked to Kanpur youth's email network

LUCKNOW: Singer Diljit Dosanjh's proposed concert in Indore on November 15 and a court in Gwalior were among the latest targets of hoax bomb threats allegedly issued through fake email accounts created by a Kanpur-based youth, with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) uncovering fresh details nearly two weeks after his arrest.

The ATS investigation into the activities of 24-year-old Ankit Shankhwar, a resident of Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar district, has revealed that he operated a vast network for creating and selling fictitious email accounts using proxy servers and other anonymity tools.

Investigators suspect that several of these accounts were later used to send bomb threats to schools, government establishments and high-profile public events across multiple states.

Shankhwar was arrested by the ATS on October 28 after intelligence inputs linked a suspicious email account to a series of bomb threats sent to schools in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram. As investigators traced the digital trail, they allegedly uncovered a sophisticated operation involving the creation of fake email identities that could be used anonymously by buyers to conceal their real locations and identities.

According to ATS officials, the latest findings suggest that the network's footprint extended well beyond Uttar Pradesh. During the ongoing probe, investigators found evidence indicating that email accounts linked to the network were also used to issue threats concerning Dosanjh's proposed concert in Indore and a court complex in Gwalior, giving the case a significant interstate dimension.