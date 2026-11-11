Jakhar promises probe into alleged PPSC recruitment scam if BJP comes to power in Punjab

They claimed that of the 751 candidates who cleared the Mains, 86 appeared in clusters of consecutive roll numbers, with some rows having six, four or three successive numbers. They said the number of vacancies and Mains candidates was much higher this year, which should have resulted in a wider scattering of selected roll numbers rather than clustering.

Jakhar said the candidates' main demand was for the commission to publish the names and categories of those who had qualified, along with their roll numbers and other relevant selection details, so that the process could be scrutinised. He called for an impartial inquiry into the reported clusters of roll numbers in the results and the qualification of several candidates seated in the same row.

Jakhar questioned why the government had yet to publish the names of successful candidates if everything was in order. He said releasing the list with names would clarify whether it included the son and daughter-in-law of an officer currently in jail, as well as the children of other influential people. He cited claims that the couple had received grace marks that enabled them to clear the preliminary examination under the sports quota. He also said he had learnt that the officer held an influential post in the relevant authority when their sports certificates were issued.

Jakhar said the deadline for meeting the Class 10 Punjabi-language requirement had been extended repeatedly after the recruitment examination process began. According to him, the extensions were granted after the previous PPSC chairperson had retired and before the new chairperson took office. He also called for an inquiry into a tehsildar's claims about his son's selection, saying such matters raised questions about the credibility of the PPSC and the government.

Questioning the silence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Jakhar asked why those who had organised a series of protests over the NEET examination controversy were now silent while, in his words, Punjab's youth were being robbed of their rights. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be responsible for the matter.

Candidates Abhishek and Rankeerat Singh also raised concerns about the conduct and evaluation of the examination. They asked why the roll numbers of 86 of the 751 successful candidates appeared in consecutive clusters at several points on the list. They sought details about the required qualifications of evaluators, how answer scripts were assessed subject-wise, the marking scheme, and the procedures for moderation and standardisation. They also questioned whether the evaluation process was consistent, impartial and auditable.