'No connection with BJP or RSS': Anna Hazare rejects Sonia Gandhi’s claim on IAC movement

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday rubbished Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s claim that his 2011–2012 "India Against Corruption" movement was covertly supported by the BJP and RSS to dislodge the then UPA government.

“This is wrong. I don’t have any connection with the BJP or RSS. I don’t participate in their programmes. My country is my priority,” Hazare said, replying to a query on the claim in Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

“Whatever I do is for my society and country. I don’t have anything to do with any party,” Hazare said. “What is the basis to claim that the Manmohan Singh-led government lost the (2014) elections due to my agitation,” Hazare said.

“Neither has she seen Anna Hazare, nor have I seen her so far. How appropriate is it to comment something without even seeing each other,” Hazare said.“Neither has she seen Anna Hazare, nor have I seen her so far. How appropriate is it to comment something without even seeing each other,” Hazare said.

A responsible person should speak responsibly, he said. “It is not right to speak in a vague manner. It diminishes that person’s image,” he added.

"In 2012 a well-known activist from Maharashtra, Baburao 'Anna' (Marathi for 'father' or 'elder brother') Hazare, emerged as the figurehead of a movement that titled itself 'India Against Corruption.' Some of its prominent participants have stated since that it was covertly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS," a viral excerpt from the memoir reads.

(With inputs from PTI)