‘Belonging’: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir reopens Babri, 2004 PM decision, Rajiv’s assassination

Babri demolition: Tears, 'whitewashing' and BJP's counterattack

Revisiting the demolition, Gandhi describes it as a turning point in India's political journey and a demonstration of the growing influence of the BJP-RSS combine.

"There had been for several years clear indications that the BJP-RSS and their affiliates were single-mindedly advancing their divisive agenda. The tragic demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the ensuing spiral of communal violence were definite pointers: Those outfits were no longer going to work behind the scenes. The BJP was drawing closer to its dream of absolute power," she wrote.

The account drew an immediate response from BJP leaders, who questioned why Gandhi had expressed grief over the demolition but, according to them, had not shown comparable concern for Hindu victims, security personnel and victims of terror attacks.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan launched a direct attack, suggesting that the memoir should have been titled Whitewashing instead of Belonging.

"Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir 'Whitewashing', instead of 'Belonging', because the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party," he said.

Questioning her account of the demolition, Kesavan invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, the Batla House encounter and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He asked whether Gandhi had shed tears when gurdwaras were attacked and thousands of Sikhs were killed during the 1984 violence, or when security personnel and civilians lost their lives in terror attacks.

Kesavan also accused her of attempting to normalise the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, during which fundamental rights were suspended and political opponents were jailed.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh intensified the attack, accusing Gandhi of selectively expressing grief over incidents involving different communities.

"Tears only well up in their eyes when incidents like the Babri (Masjid demolition) or the Batla House (encounter) occur--but when an incident like Godhra happens, her tears dry up," Singh said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he questioned why Gandhi had not expressed similar grief over the killing of Hindu pilgrims.

Singh also revived the controversy surrounding Gandhi's Italian origins, questioning her account of retaining her Italian passport and alleging that she had taken 12 years to acquire Indian citizenship. He accused her of having no love for India.