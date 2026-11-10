'The demons raped her again and again': Sonia recalls horrors of 2002 Gujarat riots in memoir

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi encountered a “most wrenching moment” in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots when a father held up the slumped figure of his young daughter, who had been sexually assaulted and cried to her for help, leaving her shattered and gripped with horror.

Gandhi was visiting a riot-ravaged Ahmedabad with an all-party delegation and finding relief camps “crowded by traumatised men, women, and children squatting in a makeshift hall”, she says in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love.

“The atmosphere was still chilling. Groups of young men could be seen on the streets shouting anti-Muslim slogans. Our delegation met with the administration, which presented a report devoid of any feeling – only to be expected.

“After the meeting, we were herded into a bus 'for security reasons,' then taken to some of the relief camps housing the survivors of the massacre. It was in one of the camps…that the most wrenching moment came for me,” Gandhi, who was then the leader of opposition, writes in the book that hit the stands on Tuesday.

As the group of leaders entered the camp, a tall, emaciated man held up to them, “cradled in his arms, the slumped figure of a young girl, her face gaunt and dazed”.

“His voice broke as he said, ‘Here, this is my child, take a look at her, take a good look. The rakshasas (demons) raped her again and again.’ He burst into sobs, pleading, ‘Main kya karun, kya karun? Kuch karo, kuch karo.’ (What am I to do? What can I do? Do something, help us),” Gandhi recalls.

The Congress leader says she found herself “shattered, in a state of stupor, gripped by horror, and unable to speak or react beyond a few mumbled words of sympathy”.