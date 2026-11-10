Sonia went from 'absolutely not' to 'theek hai' to firm no while deciding on taking up PM post

Gandhi points out that throughout the 2004 election, she had given a noncommittal answer whenever she was asked this question in public.

"Years ago, when I took the first step of the journey that had brought me to this point, I knew in my heart what my husband and my mother-in-law would have expected of me. I had felt an inner call of duty towards them and all that they had fought for throughout their lives. But now I was at sea; I had to search within my troubled self for an answer."

"... My emotions were changing, moment to moment. One minute I was clear, the next, I was torn," she says.

On the hectic parleys and efforts to convince her, Gandhi says it was like a movie in slow motion, the scenes she witnessed moving through her mind's eye.

Talking about a meeting with some of the leaders of the alliance in Rajiv Gandhi's conference room at the far end of her 10, Janpath house, Gandhi recalls that they had been talking in turn, urg­ing her to agree to their proposal while she listened silently.

"As the discussion comes to an end, they look towards me for a response. I muster up as much courage as I can and I say my piece. There is an uproar amongst them, they stand up and move towards me. I, too, stand up. They physically surround me.

"'We will not accept this,' one of them says. 'You cannot take this decision, Madam,' says another. Their tone is forceful, almost aggressive. 'We will not take no for an answer.' I am shaken. I feel overpowered. 'Theek hai,' ('All right,'), I mumble almost inaudibly. The assembled leaders don't even wait for me to finish my sentence, they begin to congratulate me, one by one," says Gandhi.

All this while, she narrates, Priyanka was standing outside the room. Upon hearing her answer, she "tore into the house" to look for Rahul, tears running down her face.

He was in his room when she burst in and told him that their mother had agreed to the leaders' requests, according to the book.

"They're all around her, she's said yes!' 'What has she done! Where is she?' he said, and both of them came striding towards me with perturbed expres­sions on their faces: my two children who saw themselves as my protectors after the death of their father. I was already exhausted by the vehemence of the alliance leaders; now I had to face them.

"'You said yes?' thundered Rahul. 'They wouldn't listen to me,' I replied, 'I don't want to do it, you know I don't. I was being pressurised.' 'Pressurised? You are being pressurised?' he demanded. 'What about us?' He stormed off, his face clouded with anger. 'Look, Ma, you've always been clear about this,' Priyanka said. 'Don't get forced into it. Do what you've decided to do. We're both here to help you handle it,'" Sonia Gandhi recalls.

Later, she retreated into her bedroom and lay quietly "as always" on her hus­band's side of the bed, the book says.

"One voice within me said, 'Sonia, this is a ridiculous proposition. You were born and brought up in Italy and here you are, being chosen to lead a nation of more than a billion people at the other end of the world.' "Another voice replied, 'This is your country; you owe your whole adult life and allegiance to it. When you lost the man you loved, it took you in its arms as one of its own. Its people have comforted you and nurtured you through shattering tragedies. How can you abandon your responsibility to those who have placed their faith in you, in your party?" she writes.