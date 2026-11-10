Pranab hinted at PM ambitions, shocked me with 'time for change at top' suggestion: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee hinted at his "long-held desire" to become prime minister during a 2010 conversation with then party chief Sonia Gandhi when he shocked her with the suggestion that perhaps "it was time for a change at the top", according to her memoir.

In the candid "Belonging: A Journey of Love", Gandhi rejects criticism that she was a "back seat driver" during the UPA years. At one point, she writes, she was clear that Manmohan Singh was the prime minister now and, while she could give him her opinion or suggestions as party president, or differ with him, it was her duty to defer to him.

"Further. I was determined not to be under any circumstance the cause of a misunderstanding that could give our opponents occasion to rejoice and weaken our government," she says in the book that hit the stands on Tuesday.

The 526-page book begins with an inscription from the Rig Veda: "Move together, speak together, let your minds be in concord. United be your purpose, harmonious be your hearts, Collected be your thoughts, so that you dwell in togetherness, in wholeness."