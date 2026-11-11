Tourist from Greater Noida dies after falling from tandem paraglider in Himachal’s Bir-Billing

CHANDIGARH: Bir-Billing, the internationally renowned paragliding destination in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, witnessed another tragic accident on Tuesday evening when a 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida was killed after falling from a tandem paraglider during a recreational flight. A case has been registered by the Himachal Pradesh Police against the pilot.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Dobliyal, a government petroleum firm employee, who was reportedly flying with a local tandem pilot, Vinay Kumar, when the incident occurred barely six minutes after take-off from Billing. He was holidaying in the hill state with his sister and three cousins.

Sources said that Dobliyal fell from the paraglider and landed in a dense forest near the designated landing zone. The pilot, Kumar, however, managed to land safely and subsequently informed other pilots that his passenger had fallen down. A search operation was launched, and the victim's body was recovered from the forest late in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against pilot Kumar at Bir police station on charges of causing death due to negligence. The exact circumstances leading to the tragedy are yet to be established, said a police officer.

Manish, cousin of the deceased, said that other family members had also undertaken paragliding flights and learnt about the tragedy only after landing, when the pilot informed them about the incident.