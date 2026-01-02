60-year-old tourist dies after falling from Chilika Lake vessel near Satapada

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old man out on a sightseeing trip died after reportedly falling overboard from a floating bridge vessel in Chilika lake near Satapada on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Umasankar Sabat, a native of Malkangiri district who was staying in Berhampur.

Sources said Sabat boarded the vessel at Satapada for Janhikuda for sightseeing. The vessel loaded with passengers and several vehicles including a bus and cars, reportedly got stranded near Mahinshakuda due to dense fog. After over an hour, the vessel resumed its journey.

Sabat along with some other passengers was standing near the edge of the vessel to enjoy the scenic landscape and nature. He reportedly slipped and fell into the lake. After sometime, fellow passengers noticed his absence and raised an alarm.

A search operation was immediately launched in the lake. Soon, Satapada police along with fire services personnel also joined the operation. The divers recovered a bag, cap, and a pair of slippers which helped in identifying the missing man as Sabat.

Later, local fishermen joined the rescue operation and after over four hours of search, Sabat’s body with deep injuries on his head was recovered. It is suspected that after falling into the lake, Sabat came in contact with the vessel’s propeller and sustained the injuries.

Satapada police seized the body for autopsy and informed the deceased’s family members.

Sources said the passengers aboard the vessel were reportedly not provided life jackets, exposing the lax enforcement of Chilika Development Authority (CDA). Besides, the authorities of CDA reportedly arrived at the scene after over two hours of the search.

Despite repeated attempts, no CDA official was available for comment over the mishap.