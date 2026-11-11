Two SPOs go missing in J&K's Kishtwar, police and Army launch massive search operation

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) went missing in the higher reaches of Dachhan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, triggering a joint search operation by the police and the Army, officials said.

The missing personnel have been identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police and posted at Kiyar village in Dachhan.

According to officials, the two were travelling from the Kiyar camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah but failed to reach their destination. Their mobile phones were initially reachable before being switched off, raising concerns over their whereabouts.

Following their disappearance, police and Army personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles launched an extensive search operation across the area. Security teams have been deployed in the surrounding mountainous and forested terrain to trace the missing officers and establish the circumstances of their disappearance.

Officials cautioned against linking the incident to militant activity at this stage, saying it would be premature to draw any conclusions until more details emerge.