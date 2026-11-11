UK divorce, British citizenship won't shield man from bigamy case in India: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Getting a divorce in the UK and becoming a British citizen will not save a man from a bigamy case in India if his first marriage was solemnised here under Hindu law. The Supreme Court has made that clear in a landmark ruling.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar dismissed the plea of a medical doctor who remarried after obtaining a divorce from the Cambridge County Court and acquiring UK citizenship by naturalisation.

The Cambridge County Court had made the divorce final on January 29, 2014, on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. That ground is not recognised under Hindu marriage law.

The first wife lodged an FIR in 2016 alleging bigamy. The husband challenged it, arguing that his second marriage took place abroad, he was now a British citizen, and the IPC (Indian Penal Code) did not apply to him under Section 4.

The Court rejected all these arguments.

"Such a decree cannot automatically be accorded recognition in India. In our view, the foreign divorce decree was passed in contravention of the existing matrimonial law in India and on a ground that is not even recognised statutorily," the bench held.

The decree violated Section 13 of the CPC and the principles laid down in Y. Narasimha Rao versus Y. Venkata Lakshmi (1991). A foreign decree must satisfy Section 13 to be recognised. If it does not, it cannot be permitted to defeat Section 494 of the IPC.