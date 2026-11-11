Waris Punjab De eyes Panthic space, but internal rifts and ECI hurdle cloud 2027 poll debut

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is seeking to occupy the Panthic political space long dominated by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). But the fledgling outfit’s electoral ambitions are running up against organisational turbulence, ideological differences and an unresolved registration battle with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Floated in January 2025 at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar under the slogan Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao (Save the Panth, Save Punjab), the party will make its Assembly election debut in 2027.

It has already announced 42 candidates and is exploring alliances with national and regional parties. However, its application for registration, submitted in January last year, remains pending, leaving the outfit without a recognised election symbol. The registration issue has acquired a fresh dimension after the ECI informed the Delhi High Court on November 10 that it had received “grave and highly sensitive” inputs suggesting that registering the outfit could adversely affect India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Commission said the objection, received on July 9, 2026, alleged that the organisation had separatist roots and that a comprehensive background inquiry by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer was still awaited.

Senior party leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who quit the SAD to join Waris Punjab De, says the new outfit has emerged from this discontent.

“Akali Dal Waris Punjab De came into existence because of the Panthic vacuum created in Punjab politics. The Sikh voter was deeply annoyed with the baggage that the Akali Dal (Badal) carried over the years, particularly the 2015 pardon and the sacrilege issue, which remains fresh in people's memory,” he said.