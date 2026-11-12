AAP releases second list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls, drops minister Khudian, six MLAs

CHANDIGARH: The second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, naming two sitting Members of Parliament, re-nominating two sitting MLAs while dropping seven others, including a sitting Cabinet minister and two former ministers.

The Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, will contest from Phagwara, while Member of Parliament Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur will contest from Barnala.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been replaced in Lambi by his nephew, Randhir Singh Dhira. Besides Khudian, who in 2022 defeated five-time former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a few months ago, he had a showdown with Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia in a party meeting.

While two sitting MLAs, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir from Balluana, have been renominated, former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has also lost his ticket from Patti, where the party has nominated Jaskanwar Singh Gill, alias Jassa Patti.