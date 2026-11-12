Former Punjab CM Channi's cycle yatra kicks off with show of Cong strength ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: A sea of bicycles and fluttering flags marked the launch of the Punjab Congress's ‘Jawani Sambhal’ cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib on Thursday. The constituency, represented by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, is the starting point of the campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The yatra aims to mobilise the youth against drug abuse and highlight the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Around 2,000 brand-new bicycles were distributed among participating youth and others. The gathering also turned into a show of Congress strength, with a large number of senior leaders coming together to project a united front ahead of the Assembly elections. Elaborate arrangements were made for the rally, with local leaders mobilising supporters in groups. Singers were also brought in to attract crowds.
Channi has positioned the yatra around issues concerning the state's youth, particularly drugs, unemployment, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation. The Congress plans to organise marches and public interactions in every constituency to seek people's views on local issues.
Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot flagged off the yatra in the presence of senior leaders, including PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, among others. Before the launch, Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib.
Channi described the cycle rally as the beginning of a political movement against the AAP government and claimed that the response to the initiative indicated a growing Congress wave in Punjab. Reacting to the black flags displayed by a few AAP supporters along the route, he warned against attempts to disrupt the rally. He said the Congress had never disturbed programmes organised by rival parties and that any attempt to disrupt its programmes would be met with resistance from party workers.
Addressing the gathering, Sachin Pilot said the people of Punjab had been deceived and that people from Delhi were running the state government. He also termed the black flags shown by AAP workers during the Congress cycle rally a good omen for the party. He said leaders who worked at the grassroots level would be given tickets by the party.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh, addressing the rally, said the biggest need of the hour was to safeguard Punjab's youth and the future of coming generations. He said freeing the state's young people from drugs, gangsterism, unemployment and an atmosphere of insecurity was an urgent priority.
He asserted that Punjab demanded answers and accountability for every injustice done to the state. Whether it concerned Punjab's river waters, the deteriorating law and order situation, the drug menace or gangsterism, the Congress would fight firmly for the rights and interests of Punjab. The objective of the 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra', he said, was to create awareness among people about these issues and ensure public participation in safeguarding the state's future.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Pargat Singh said Punjab was a land of peace, brotherhood, courage and sacrifice. Its identity was rooted in the legacy of its great Gurus, saints and martyrs. He remarked that merely wearing a yellow turban does not make anyone Bhagat Singh; one must embrace his ideals, principles and spirit of sacrifice. He alleged that by yielding to leaders in Delhi, the chief minister had weakened Punjab's interests.
Singh said the Congress' struggle was not merely political but ideological. The party believed in secular values and equal respect for all religions, he added. He emphasised the need to strengthen Punjab's unity, Sikh identity, Punjabiat and communal harmony. He said Punjab had always stood up to protect its rights and identity and would never surrender before injustice.
He expressed serious concern over the challenges posed by the deteriorating law and order situation, drugs and gangsterism over the past five years, saying concrete measures were urgently needed to secure the future of the state's youth. The Congress, he said, would continue to democratically oppose every attempt to weaken Punjab and suppress its voice.
He expressed confidence that the Congress would form the government in Punjab in the coming elections and introduce an effective model to tackle drugs, gangsterism and the deteriorating law and order situation. Restoring Punjab as a strong, safe and prosperous state, he said, remained a key priority of the Congress.
Extending his support to the 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra' being undertaken by former Channi, Singh said the Congress would take the campaign's message to every village, town and household across Punjab. He appealed to the people, particularly the youth, to participate in the campaign wholeheartedly.
Partap Singh Bajwa sought to dispel apprehensions about the continuation of welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government. He assured people that the Congress would not discontinue facilities such as free electricity and the proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for women if voted to power.
Bajwa appealed to Congress leaders to remain united and said the party high command would take decisions regarding leadership at the appropriate time. He said the immediate priority should be to defeat the AAP and protect Punjab, its youth and its interests.
The eight-day campaign, part of the party's wider ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ yatra, will run from November 12 to 19, cover nearly 625 km and pass through 27 Assembly constituencies. Around 2,000 cyclists are participating in the first leg.
Other leaders present included Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Sunil Dutti, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Surinder Singh Kartarpur, Razia Sultana and Sukhpal Singh Khaira.