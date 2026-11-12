Former Punjab CM Channi's cycle yatra kicks off with show of Cong strength ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: A sea of bicycles and fluttering flags marked the launch of the Punjab Congress's ‘Jawani Sambhal’ cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib on Thursday. The constituency, represented by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, is the starting point of the campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The yatra aims to mobilise the youth against drug abuse and highlight the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Around 2,000 brand-new bicycles were distributed among participating youth and others. The gathering also turned into a show of Congress strength, with a large number of senior leaders coming together to project a united front ahead of the Assembly elections. Elaborate arrangements were made for the rally, with local leaders mobilising supporters in groups. Singers were also brought in to attract crowds.

Channi has positioned the yatra around issues concerning the state's youth, particularly drugs, unemployment, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation. The Congress plans to organise marches and public interactions in every constituency to seek people's views on local issues.

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot flagged off the yatra in the presence of senior leaders, including PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, among others. Before the launch, Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib.

Channi described the cycle rally as the beginning of a political movement against the AAP government and claimed that the response to the initiative indicated a growing Congress wave in Punjab. Reacting to the black flags displayed by a few AAP supporters along the route, he warned against attempts to disrupt the rally. He said the Congress had never disturbed programmes organised by rival parties and that any attempt to disrupt its programmes would be met with resistance from party workers.