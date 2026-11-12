Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to strengthen crackdown on organised crime, drug trafficking

With Chhath Puja festivities approaching, Shah also reviewed the security and crowd management arrangements for the celebrations, which will continue until November 16.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit more than 1,400 designated ghats across the national capital, making adequate deployment of personnel and effective crowd regulation key priorities.

The meeting comes less than a month after Shah’s previous security review at the police headquarters on October 24, when he was briefed on measures to combat drug trafficking, organised crime and traffic congestion, besides initiatives to strengthen women’s safety.

Before the October 24 meeting, Shah had last visited the Delhi Police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, separately, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu visited Rajinder Nagar Police Station to interact with police personnel who were deployed on Diwali duty.

Appreciating their commitment to maintaining security during the festive period, he said officers who stayed away from their families to protect residents deserved recognition for their vigilance and dedication.

Sandhu also visited the Delhi Police’s specialised Pink Booths opposite Indraprastha College and in Kamla Nagar on Diwali. Interacting with women police personnel, he appreciated their round-the-clock efforts to make public spaces and educational hubs safer and more accessible for women.

The Lieutenant Governor extended festive greetings to the personnel and acknowledged their contribution to ensuring public safety, particularly during the festive season.