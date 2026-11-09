Amit Shah sets December 2028 deadline to make Gujarat drug-free; announces helpline with 3-hour action promise

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday set December 31, 2028, as the deadline to make Gujarat drug-free, a year ahead of the Centre's national target.

Announcing a dedicated toll-free helpline, 1033, he called for a collective fight involving the government, parents, teachers and citizens, warning that drug abuse was destroying the younger generation and its proceeds were financing terrorism.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad after inaugurating a series of development projects, Shah announced that a state-of-the-art control room linked to helpline 1033 would become operational in Gujarat from December 1. He promised action within three hours on complaints about drug trafficking and consumption, while assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.

Emphasising the urgency of the campaign, Shah said the Centre had set December 31, 2029, as the deadline to eradicate drugs across the country. However, Gujarat must lead the battle rather than wait for the national deadline. "I hail from Gujarat, and so does the Prime Minister. Therefore, Gujarat need not wait until 2029. We must take the responsibility of making Gujarat drug-free before December 31, 2028," he said, underlining the state's responsibility in setting an example for the rest of the country.

Warning against the devastating consequences of narcotics, Shah said drugs were not merely a law-and-order problem but a direct threat to India's future. Addiction weakens the physical and mental capabilities of young people, affecting their ability to think, listen, concentrate and build productive lives, he said. More seriously, he pointed out that money generated through drug trafficking was being channelled into terrorist activities, making the fight against narcotics crucial for national security.

"We have succeeded in making the country free from Naxalism, but we cannot sit back. Our next responsibility is to build a drug-free India by December 31, 2029," he said.