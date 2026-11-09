Amit Shah sets December 2028 deadline to make Gujarat drug-free; announces helpline with 3-hour action promise

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday set December 31, 2028, as the deadline to make Gujarat drug-free, a year ahead of the Centre's national target.
Announcing a dedicated toll-free helpline, 1033, he called for a collective fight involving the government, parents, teachers and citizens, warning that drug abuse was destroying the younger generation and its proceeds were financing terrorism.
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad after inaugurating a series of development projects, Shah announced that a state-of-the-art control room linked to helpline 1033 would become operational in Gujarat from December 1. He promised action within three hours on complaints about drug trafficking and consumption, while assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.
Emphasising the urgency of the campaign, Shah said the Centre had set December 31, 2029, as the deadline to eradicate drugs across the country. However, Gujarat must lead the battle rather than wait for the national deadline. "I hail from Gujarat, and so does the Prime Minister. Therefore, Gujarat need not wait until 2029. We must take the responsibility of making Gujarat drug-free before December 31, 2028," he said, underlining the state's responsibility in setting an example for the rest of the country.
Warning against the devastating consequences of narcotics, Shah said drugs were not merely a law-and-order problem but a direct threat to India's future. Addiction weakens the physical and mental capabilities of young people, affecting their ability to think, listen, concentrate and build productive lives, he said. More seriously, he pointed out that money generated through drug trafficking was being channelled into terrorist activities, making the fight against narcotics crucial for national security.
"We have succeeded in making the country free from Naxalism, but we cannot sit back. Our next responsibility is to build a drug-free India by December 31, 2029," he said.
Shah stressed that governments alone could not win this battle. Appealing to teachers, he asked them to closely monitor behavioural changes among students, including persistent red eyes, drowsiness in classrooms and declining concentration. Such warning signs, he said, should prompt teachers to inform parents and ensure timely medical intervention.
He also urged parents not to conceal addiction cases out of social embarrassment. "There is no need to feel ashamed. If we feel ashamed today, we risk losing our children tomorrow. When someone suffers from malaria or tuberculosis, we take them to a hospital without hesitation. Why should treatment for drug addiction be any different?" he asked.
Assuring families that the identity of children seeking treatment would be protected, Shah said rehabilitation centres were being established to help young people overcome addiction. He also urged citizens to report drug trafficking and consumption through 1033, promising strict action against offenders.
Earlier, Shah said discussions between the Gujarat and Union Home Departments on Kali Chaudas focused on implementing three new criminal laws, modernising the Home Department and making Gujarat drug-free.
Turning to development, Shah inaugurated the 4.5-km Sarkhej-ISKCON elevated overbridge, built at a cost of over Rs 450 crore. He also inaugurated a Knowledge Hub in Jodhpur and an Urban Health Centre in Gota, visited housing units at Ramapir no Tekro in Vadaj and handed over keys to beneficiaries of a housing scheme in Ranip following a draw.
Claiming that projects worth around Rs 1,400 crore had been inaugurated or taken up for foundation laying, Shah used Ramapir no Tekro to draw a sharp political contrast with the Congress.
Recalling his early political days, he said the locality once struggled with disease outbreaks and lacked even basic drinking water facilities. Residents, he said, had lived in difficult conditions for decades without access to dignified housing.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shah said successive governments between 1947 and 1990 had ignored the plight of Ramapir no Tekro residents despite receiving their votes for years. He recalled that the BJP began making inroads into the locality after its first councillor, Jayesh Parmar, was elected in 1995. The subsequent housing initiative, he said, had transformed the lives of residents, with beneficiaries now receiving homes comparable to private apartments.