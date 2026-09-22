Amit Shah sets December 31, 2029 deadline to dismantle drug trade in India

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set December 31, 2029, as the deadline to dismantle the drug trade in India. Calling narcotics one of the country’s biggest threats, he urged states and central agencies to shift from seizure-driven enforcement to dismantling entire trafficking networks.

Addressing the third National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads of states and Union Territories, Shah said the fight against drugs must become a “decisive battle” with clear targets, timelines and accountability.

He said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) could not fight the menace alone and called for coordinated action by state governments, police, intelligence agencies and other departments.

“The Home Minister said the government’s ‘Vision Document 2026–2029’ provides a roadmap for the campaign, with more than 100 targets spread across four broad pillars including enforcement and intelligence-led operations; control of precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs; demand reduction and harm reduction and capacity building and coordination,” the MHA said in a statement.

Shah said the approach must move “from meeting to mission, from reporting to result, from seizure to dismantling networks, and from case to conviction”. He said enforcement agencies should target drug cartels at points of entry and production, inter-state distribution and local sales networks.