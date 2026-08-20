No politics in 'Operation Toofan ' applies equally to all: Keralam Home Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the state government's anti-narcotics drive, Operation Toofan, "has no politics" and asserted that it will not discriminate between the activists of Youth Congress, Youth League or the DYFI.
Chennithala, speaking to reporters in Delhi, said that even if a person close to him was involved with drugs, "they will be given the same treatment as others by the police".
"No kind of intervention or recommendation from anyone will be accepted in such cases.
Therefore, Operation Toofan is functioning unbiasedly," he asserted.
He was responding to queries that police have arrested activists of Youth Congress (YC) as well as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in connection with drug cases.
YC and DYFI are the youth wings of the Congress and CPI(M), respectively.
"It need not be seen politically. It is beyond that. We are trying to save a generation of youngsters.
Since the operation was inaugurated by the CM, 76 days have passed and during this period we have brought about a big change in Keralam," the minister added.
Chennithala said that the change was possible due to the public support and not just the competence of his department or the police.
Concerning the fresh claims by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case in which former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T has been questioned, the minister said, "Let law takes its course.
"The ED's money laundering probe case is against Kerala-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's now defunct firm Exalogic Solutions.
It is alleged by the ED that CMRL made fraudulent payments worth Rs 2.
78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of 'IT consultancy services'.
The agency, in a statement issued a day ago, had said that it had seized some "handwritten" notes during searches against Veena in May and these contained details of certain fund transfers to Dubai.