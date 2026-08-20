No politics in 'Operation Toofan ' applies equally to all: Keralam Home Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the state government's anti-narcotics drive, Operation Toofan, "has no politics" and asserted that it will not discriminate between the activists of Youth Congress, Youth League or the DYFI.

Chennithala, speaking to reporters in Delhi, said that even if a person close to him was involved with drugs, "they will be given the same treatment as others by the police".

"No kind of intervention or recommendation from anyone will be accepted in such cases.

Therefore, Operation Toofan is functioning unbiasedly," he asserted.

He was responding to queries that police have arrested activists of Youth Congress (YC) as well as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in connection with drug cases.

YC and DYFI are the youth wings of the Congress and CPI(M), respectively.

"It need not be seen politically. It is beyond that. We are trying to save a generation of youngsters.

Since the operation was inaugurated by the CM, 76 days have passed and during this period we have brought about a big change in Keralam," the minister added.