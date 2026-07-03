Kerala Home Minister Chennithala says presence of criminals at Operation Toofan meetings ‘unacceptable’

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said meetings held under the state's anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, cannot be organised without informing the police or by involving persons with criminal backgrounds.

His remarks came in response to a recent meeting reportedly convened by senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran as part of the anti-drug campaign, in which individuals allegedly facing criminal cases were said to have participated.

"Meetings under the banner of Operation Toofan involving goondas are highly unacceptable. It will never be accepted. Any meeting under the operation has to be held after informing the police," Chennithala said.

The minister said he had not discussed the matter with Sudhakaran but believed the MP was unaware of the nature of the gathering.

"I do not think he would have attended if he had known. He probably was not aware. Someone took him there," Chennithala told a television channel in Alappuzha.