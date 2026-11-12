‘Babli’ jibe sparks row as Rekha Arya warns Rawat: ‘watch your words’

DEHRADUN: A war of words has erupted between Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya and former chief minister Harish Rawat, after Rawat allegedly referred to her as “Babli” and raised questions about her alleged Rs 210-crore assets.
Arya hit back in a lengthy social media post, accusing the Congress leader of focusing on money rather than the personal distress she said she was facing. “I thought that, at this stage of your life, you would understand the pain of a daughter of the hills and stand by her,” Arya wrote, addressing Rawat as “Dajyu”, a term of respect for an elder brother. “But you looked only at Rs 210 crore, not at a daughter’s pain.”
She said she had expected empathy because Rawat was a grandfather, and prayed he would never face similar anguish as a parent. Arya also accused him of being driven by “the hunger for power” and an ambition to return to the chief minister’s chair, adding that his political record, rather than her own conduct, should be under scrutiny.
“I do not consider every remark worth answering,” she said, but added that his language sometimes made a response necessary. Her post invoked a series of controversies linked to Rawat’s tenure, including the 2016 political crisis, an alleged sting operation, claims of a demand for money to alter departmental policy, and the sale of ‘Denis’ liquor.
She also referred to the Nainisar land issue, mining along the Ganga, alleged animal sacrifices and reports of Rawat bathing with oil-filled containers. These were presented as political allegations in her post.
Arya further claimed Rawat had been unable to secure an appointment with the Congress high command in Delhi and said he had taken time away after receiving little attention.
She mocked his subsequent welcome procession, calling it self-styled and saying the political gesture had backfired. Her message ended with a warning “The next time you speak, keep your language in check.” The exchange followed Rawat’s remarks about Arya and the Rs 210-crore figure, which she describes as an accusation aimed at her.
No detailed response from Rawat to Arya’s latest post was included in the material available. The “Babli” reference became the flashpoint, with Arya’s reply blending personal hurt, political attack and satire.
She suggested Rawat’s repeated talk of returning to office had made him a target of ridicule, and portrayed his outreach to party leaders as evidence of his diminished standing.
Her post also warned that she could reveal further details about past controversies if he continued making personal remarks online.