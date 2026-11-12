‘Babli’ jibe sparks row as Rekha Arya warns Rawat: ‘watch your words’

“I do not consider every remark worth answering,” she said, but added that his language sometimes made a response necessary. Her post invoked a series of controversies linked to Rawat’s tenure, including the 2016 political crisis, an alleged sting operation, claims of a demand for money to alter departmental policy, and the sale of ‘Denis’ liquor.

She also referred to the Nainisar land issue, mining along the Ganga, alleged animal sacrifices and reports of Rawat bathing with oil-filled containers. These were presented as political allegations in her post.

Arya further claimed Rawat had been unable to secure an appointment with the Congress high command in Delhi and said he had taken time away after receiving little attention.

She mocked his subsequent welcome procession, calling it self-styled and saying the political gesture had backfired. Her message ended with a warning “The next time you speak, keep your language in check.” The exchange followed Rawat’s remarks about Arya and the Rs 210-crore figure, which she describes as an accusation aimed at her.

No detailed response from Rawat to Arya’s latest post was included in the material available. The “Babli” reference became the flashpoint, with Arya’s reply blending personal hurt, political attack and satire.

She suggested Rawat’s repeated talk of returning to office had made him a target of ridicule, and portrayed his outreach to party leaders as evidence of his diminished standing.

Her post also warned that she could reveal further details about past controversies if he continued making personal remarks online.