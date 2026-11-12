Empowering farmers is key to India’s agricultural biodiversity: Dr P K Mishra

NEW DELHI: Nearly half of the plant varieties registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) are farmers' varieties, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra said, emphasising the need to recognise farmers as custodians and innovators of India's agricultural biodiversity.

Addressing the PPVFRA's 22nd Foundation Day and the Plant Genome Saviour Award Ceremony, Mishra called for linking farmers' traditional knowledge with scientific research, seed systems and market opportunities.

The event also marked 25 years of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001, which balances the rights of plant breeders with the recognition of farmers as conservers, cultivators and developers of plant varieties.

He also stressed the importance of benefit-sharing provisions and the National Gene Fund, which aim to ensure fair returns to communities that conserve genetic resources.

Highlighting India's scientific advancements, he pointed out that the National Genebank at ICAR-NBPGR is the second largest in the world.

Additionally, around 3,000 climate-resilient crop varieties have been developed under the National Agricultural Research System. Dr Mishra also highlighted the potential of Geographical Indications (GIs) in creating economic opportunities for unique agricultural products.

He spoke about India's 22 agro-biodiversity hotspots and cited Koraput in Odisha, recognised by the FAO in 2012 as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System, as an example of community-led conservation.

"India's rich agricultural biodiversity is crucial for developing crops that are resilient to climate change, water stress, pests and diseases, while also preserving traditional knowledge, food cultures and community livelihoods," he said.