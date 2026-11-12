Former Punjab SSP gets 5-year sentence in transporter's disappearance case after 34 years

CHANDIGARH: A former senior superintendent of police, Gurmeet Singh Randhawa, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Thursday for the kidnapping and disappearance of transporter Amrik Singh Shakri in Ludhiana in 1992, nearly 34 years after the incident.

The court had convicted Randhawa on Wednesday under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was awarded five years' imprisonment under Section 365 and two years under Section 120B, with both sentences to run concurrently.

A constable, Parminderjit Singh, alias Babbu, who was also booked in the case, was acquitted. Randhawa appeared before the court through video conferencing.

At the request of the complainant's counsel, the court also referred the case to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for the grant of compensation to the victim.

CBI public prosecutor Jai Hind Patel, advocate Pushpinder Singh Natt, counsel for the victim, and complainant's advocate Sarabjeet Singh Verka said the court awarded Randhawa five years' imprisonment under Section 365, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. He also received a two-year sentence under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and was fined Rs 25,000. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Another advocate, HS Dhanoa, who was counsel in the case, said the court acquitted co-accused constable Parminderjit Singh for lack of evidence.