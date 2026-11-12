Nine Indian-origin men arrested in Canada in $970,000 drug trafficking bust.

CHANDIGARH: Nine Indian-origin nationals from Punjab have been arrested in Canada in connection with a drug trafficking network that allegedly moved narcotics through commercial airlines, mail and passenger vehicles. The drugs seized, including methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, have an estimated street value of $970,000. Firearms were also seized.

Of the nine arrested, six were from Winnipeg and three from Ontario. Those arrested in Winnipeg include Tarundev Singh (32), Devinder Singh (57), Amandeep Singh (47), Mandeep Singh Dutta (37), Karanvir Singh (24) and Maganpreet Boparai (25). In Ontario, the arrested individuals were identified as Tarnvir Sandhu (37), Karan Joshi (34) and Manjinder Singh Sagoo (43).

While Tarundev Singh, Devinder Singh and Karanvir Singh were detained in custody, Amandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh Dutta and Maganpreet Boparai were released on release orders.

In Ontario, Tarnvir Sandhu and Karan Joshi were detained in custody, while Manjinder Singh Sagoo was released on a release order.

The accused face various charges, including drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, firearm-related offences, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

On August 26, 2026, WPS investigators, assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peel Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), conducted multiple searches at locations in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area.

The searches led to the seizure of approximately 29 kilograms of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $174,000), 2 kilograms of cocaine (estimated street value: $360,000), 3 kilograms of ketamine (estimated street value: $101,000), 2 kilograms of MDMA (estimated street value: $5,000), 1,800 LSD tabs (estimated street value: $9,000), 25,000 prescription opioid and other controlled-substance pills (estimated street value: $312,000), 31 grams of heroin (estimated street value: $3,000) and 207 cannabis edible packages (estimated street value: $2,000).