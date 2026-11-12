PM Modi to travel to the Philippines next week for ASEAN and East Asia summits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila next week for the ASEAN meetings and the East Asia Summit (EAS), hosted this year by the Philippines, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.



The MEA, however, would not confirm whether Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines, or whether the Quad leaders will meet.

"This is a programme that is quickly being developed and we don't have information as of now about it, except that the PM is attending the ASEAN meet in the Philippines," Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said at a special briefing.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the four Quad countries had agreed to hold the summit in Manila. He said it would deliver "concrete actions" rather than be a social gathering. MEA officials said it would be incorrect to infer that Washington had lost interest in the Quad.

Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are all due in Manila. If the four leaders meet, it will be the Quad's first leaders-level meeting since the Wilmington summit in September 2024. India was to host the next summit as chair, but it did not take place.

A Modi-Trump meeting in Manila would be their first since the Republican Party's setbacks in the US midterm elections earlier this month. It would also come with the India-US trade deal still unsigned.

The two leaders last met at the G7 summit in France and spoke on the phone in September. They are also likely to meet when Modi travels to Florida for the G20 Summit in mid-December.