Security forces continue search for attackers who shot at CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam

A cordon and search operation (CASO) continued for nearly 17 hours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday as security forces searched for motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint a day earlier, injuring three personnel.

The attackers fired at the personnel deployed at a checkpoint near Mir Bazar around 2.15 pm on Wednesday before fleeing the spot. Security forces launched a search operation soon after the incident, deploying personnel to trace and apprehend those involved.

The injured personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. They were shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district for treatment.

Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine and was stated to be in a slightly serious condition. Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Singh, from Madhya Pradesh, was injured in his arm. Both were reported to be stable.

The checkpoint is located around four kilometres from the National Highway, according to officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday condemned the attack and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

“Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties,” Choudhary told reporters.

He said terrorism had caused immense damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, claiming the lives of young people and security personnel. Referring to the National Conference’s own losses, he said the party had lost leaders, ministers, MLAs and workers to violence.

Choudhary also said the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status had been a major loss for its people, adding that their suffering had not ended.

(With inputs from PTI)