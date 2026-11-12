Two missing SPOs found shot dead in J&K's Kishtwar, service weapons missing

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Thursday recovered bullet riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who had gone missing in mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. The service weapons of the two SPOs were found missing.
Officials suspect it to be a militant attack as weapons of both the SPOs have gone missing and might have been taken along by the attackers.
The deceased SPOs were identified as Rashpal Kumar, 45, Bobby Chand, 57 years, both residents of Kiyar, Dachhan in Kishtwar
The SPOs, who were posted with Special Operations Group (SOG), had gone missing yesterday after they were posted for rotation duty at army Camp Dharna in Marwah sector of Kishtwar.
However, they had failed to report for duty at the post and had gone missing while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.
The police, CRPF and army men had launched a massive search operation yesterday in the Dacchan forest area of Kishtwar to search for the two missing SPOs.
The search operation continued throughout the day but there were no signs of the two missing SPOs.
Sources said the mobile phones of missing SPOs were initially reachable but remained switched off later.
The recovery of bullet riddled bodies of two missing SPOs have come a day after militants attacked a CRPF naka in Kulgam district in south Kashmir, injuring three paramilitary personnel.
The security forces have launched a massive manhunt for the two attackers involved in the attack, which is the third militant attack in south Kashmir in the last five months.