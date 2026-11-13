CJI Surya Kant holds high-level meetings in Brazil to strengthen judicial cooperation

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, continued his official visit to Brazil with a series of high-level meetings, stressing the importance of India’s commitment to global judicial cooperation, judicial diplomacy, and sharing best practices on pendency, technology and access to justice.

He met Superior Court of Justice President Justice Luis Felipe Salomao on Thursday. Both sides discussed advancing judicial cooperation, given the similarities in their judicial systems.

The CJI visited the Superior Labour Court and met Justice Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho, accompanied by Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia.

He was also briefed by Counsellor Rodrigo Badaró at the National Council of Justice.

Earlier, on Wednesday, he met Federal Supreme Court President Justice Luiz Edson Fachin. The meeting focused on deepening bilateral cooperation and institutional engagement.

The visit, which began with Ambassador Bhatia welcoming the CJI in Brasilia, underlines India’s commitment to global judicial cooperation. The visit signals India’s growing focus on global judicial diplomacy and sharing best practices on pendency, technology and access to justice.