‘Diwali Mubarak ho’: CCTV captures Faridabad shooting accused taunting victim after firing

FARIDABAD: The accused who shot dead a senior executive of a Singapore company in Faridabad on November 6 on Dhanteras screamed “Diwali Mubarak ho” after the firing. This and other chilling details have become public after the CCTV footage of the building where the two fought went viral on social media on Thursday.

Paramjeet Dhankar, 42, a former senior vice-president at Tech Mahindra, was shot dead by his neighbour Monu Sharma over a dispute about parking cars and movement of a pet dog. The victim had come to India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali and attend his nephew’s wedding. Dhankar lived on the first floor the building, while Sharma lived on the third.

The footage, which carries clear audio, shows Sharma initially spoke with Dhankar politely, calling him “Bhaiya” and “Dhankar sahib”, and asking him to come downstairs. Dhankar went downstairs to the stilt parking along with his son, where the accused was present. The footage shows wearing a cap, carrying a backpack and with his right hand in the pocket.

As the conversation progressed, Sharma was heard stating that he did not want to talk to him. Later, he pulled out a gun from his pocket and started firing at Dhankar, who bled but managed to run towards the main road, but Sharma followed him. Dhankar then caught hold of the accused in order to prevent him from firing further, but Sharma freed himself and fired at Dhankar again and then shouted, “Diwali mubarak ho!” Sharma also kept abusing Dhankar throughout the chase.

The video shows that Sharma fired at Dhankar’s son as well when he tried to intervene. Later, Sharma fled in his car, but was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Haryana Police.

After the initial investigation, the Haryana Police said Dhankar had sustained nine bullet injuries.

Some reports suggested that Sharma has a puppy, which defecated in the silt parking area, to which the Dhankars did not take kindly. The two families reportedly fought over petty issues in the past as well.