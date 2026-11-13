Four arrested for alleged gang rape of 16-year-old in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Police registered a case against Dheeraj Bisht, Nitish Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gouni under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and laws concerning gang rape.

A police team led by Mukhani station house officer Sushil Joshi began investigating and searching for the accused. All four were arrested within six hours, police said. They are reportedly students at colleges in Haldwani.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath T.C. said the girl’s family had approached the police late at night and alleged that she had been assaulted at a hotel. “Based on their complaint, a case was registered against four named men under the relevant sections.

All four have been arrested, and further investigation is under way,” he said. Police said the accused were allegedly associated with a group known locally as the “ITI gang”.

The claim has not been independently verified. The alleged student organisation links of one accused have prompted criticism from the Congress.

However, the police have not indicated that any organisation was involved in the alleged crime. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released further details about the girl, in keeping with legal protections for minors and survivors of sexual offences.