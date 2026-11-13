Fresh snowfall shuts three key mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh, disrupts road connectivity

CHANDIGARH: The higher reaches and mountain passes of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall, disrupting road connectivity across several high-altitude areas.
Following the snowfall, the Shinkula, Baralacha and Kunzum passes in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district have been closed to vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents.
Due to continuous snowfall since late Thursday at Shinku La Pass, Baralacha Pass, Kunzum Top and other high-altitude areas, traffic movement had to be stopped. Snowfall has also started in the higher reaches of Manali. The road conditions in the high-altitude regions of Lahaul and Spiti have become unsafe for vehicular movement, following which traffic towards Shinku La and Baralacha passes has been suspended, according to an advisory issued by local police on Friday.
Vehicles heading towards Shinkula and Baralacha passes have been stopped at the Darcha Police Post, while traffic towards Kunzum Pass has been halted at the Losar Check Post. The road from Gramphoo towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top has also been closed.
In emergencies, only 4X4 vehicles equipped with proper snow chains may be permitted, subject to an assessment of road and weather conditions.
Snow has also led to the closure of roads connecting Rohtang to Koksar, Darcha to Sarchu, Gramphoo to Batal, Losar to Batal and Rohli to Kadhu Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti district, the advisory said.
Around four to five inches of snow has accumulated at Rohtang Pass, while Marhi has received approximately one inch of fresh snow. Manali Police have suspended vehicular movement from Marhi towards Rohtang, allowing only emergency vehicles. Vehicular movement is being restricted beyond Gulaba in Manali.
The general public and tourists have been advised to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and police and avoid travelling to high-altitude areas until weather and road conditions improve.
Videos of the snowfall have surfaced on social media, raising hopes among tourism industry stakeholders of an increase in tourist footfall. "Tourists from the plains, particularly Delhi and the National Capital Region, have already been making a beeline for Himachal Pradesh’s hill resorts to escape the post-Diwali air pollution, and the fresh snow is expected to add to the state’s appeal," said Monty, who is associated with adventure tourism in Manali.
The Shimla meteorological office had issued a yellow alert on Thursday for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places in the state on Friday and Saturday. It had also forecast a wet spell until November 15.