Fresh snowfall shuts three key mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh, disrupts road connectivity

CHANDIGARH: The higher reaches and mountain passes of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall, disrupting road connectivity across several high-altitude areas.

Following the snowfall, the Shinkula, Baralacha and Kunzum passes in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district have been closed to vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents.

Due to continuous snowfall since late Thursday at Shinku La Pass, Baralacha Pass, Kunzum Top and other high-altitude areas, traffic movement had to be stopped. Snowfall has also started in the higher reaches of Manali. The road conditions in the high-altitude regions of Lahaul and Spiti have become unsafe for vehicular movement, following which traffic towards Shinku La and Baralacha passes has been suspended, according to an advisory issued by local police on Friday.

Vehicles heading towards Shinkula and Baralacha passes have been stopped at the Darcha Police Post, while traffic towards Kunzum Pass has been halted at the Losar Check Post. The road from Gramphoo towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top has also been closed.

In emergencies, only 4X4 vehicles equipped with proper snow chains may be permitted, subject to an assessment of road and weather conditions.