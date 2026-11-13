Himachal Police register FIR against Kangana Ranaut over posts targeting Gandhi family

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police today registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mandi Kangana Ranaut for allegedly targeting the Gandhi family, including “highly inflammatory insinuations” regarding the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay and Rajiv, and calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a “mysterious foreigner” through her social media posts on November 10.

The case was registered at the Boileauganj police station in Shimla under sections 353 (statements causing public mischief), 356 (offence of defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

According to Shimla police, the FIR was registered after Atul Sharma, a resident of the Kasumpti area in Shimla, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking action against Ranaut over her posts on X on November 10.

Superintendent of Police of Shimla Gaurav Singh said that a case had been registered against Kangana Ranaut on the complaint of Shimla resident Atul Sharma.