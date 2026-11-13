Himachal Police register FIR against Kangana Ranaut over posts targeting Gandhi family

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police today registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mandi Kangana Ranaut for allegedly targeting the Gandhi family, including “highly inflammatory insinuations” regarding the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay and Rajiv, and calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a “mysterious foreigner” through her social media posts on November 10.
The case was registered at the Boileauganj police station in Shimla under sections 353 (statements causing public mischief), 356 (offence of defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.
According to Shimla police, the FIR was registered after Atul Sharma, a resident of the Kasumpti area in Shimla, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking action against Ranaut over her posts on X on November 10.
Superintendent of Police of Shimla Gaurav Singh said that a case had been registered against Kangana Ranaut on the complaint of Shimla resident Atul Sharma.
Sharma, in his complaint to Director General of Police Ashok Tewari, sent via email, alleged that Ranaut’s posts through her verified handle on November 10 contained highly inflammatory insinuations regarding the tragic deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Sharma stated that the posts also described Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national” who allegedly landed in a cafe abroad before relatives were killed one after another, leaving her as the head of government, with the chilling remark, “How convenient”. It also alleged the abrupt expulsion of Maneka Gandhi from the family residence following Sanjay Gandhi’s death.
Sharma asserted that this calculated narrative crosses the line from political dissent into dangerous territory capable of inciting public hostility and disturbing public tranquillity.
The complainant alleged that the posts constituted public mischief by circulating false information with the intent to cause fear or alarm. They could promote enmity between different groups and act prejudicially to the maintenance of harmony, and contain imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration.
Taking exception to the remarks, Sharma approached the DGP, seeking legal action against Ranaut. The complainant has urged the police to preserve digital evidence, authenticate the post and examine its contents through a cyber-forensic investigation.