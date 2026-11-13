Indian envoy calls on Nepal foreign secretary; discusses bilateral ties

India's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela on Thursday met the Himalayan nation's foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting at the foreign ministry took place ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to India later in the month.

"They held productive discussions on various facets of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen close ties of friendship and cooperation," the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X.